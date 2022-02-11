SOUTHERN INDIANA — Kevin Krupski's history with The Center for Women and Families started 26 years ago, but his first experience with intimate partner violence was much earlier.
"I came from an abusive home, so that's kind of close to my heart," he said. "My mom had no place to go."
The abuse still affects Krupski and his sisters and that's why they help people dealing with the same thing.
"I was telling a friend that even after all these years, I can remember an incident when I was 6 years old like it was yesterday," he said. "It's sad it ingrains itself so heavily in your mind. But you learn to deal and hang on."
He will be honored by The Center with the Nolen C. Allen Man of Distinction Award at the 34th Celebration of Service and Survival gala to be March 18 at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville.
The Center also is honoring five women — Karina Barillas, Betty Winston Baye, Yvette Gentry, Tara Hagerty and Diane Porter.
Krupski decided one Saturday morning that he, and his then 6-year-old son, would start helping. He said he drove to the former location in New Albany, knocked on the door and asked how he could help.
Since then, he's done everything from fixing leaky faucets to changing out smoke detectors and painting a fence.
"I knew that I could do it and maybe save them some money in the process," he said. "So I thought that's a good thing. I can really learn things in the process."
The most dangerous time for a survivor of domestic violence can be when they leave the relationship, and Krupski has been instrumental in helping people move to safety.
A memory that sticks out to him during his tenure happened about five years ago in Jeffersonville, when a woman and her special needs son moved away from her abusive husband.
"She was just emotionally broken and I could tell," he said. "So my sister, I contacted her, and some of her friends to come and stay with this lady while we helped her move. It was just really sweet, the way they touched her and talked to her."
He said he still keeps in touch with this survivor.
“This year’s event theme is ‘Rooted in Resilience,’ which has a special meaning as we’ve spent the past two years navigating how to provide ongoing and improved service to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the midst of a pandemic,” said President and Chief Empowerment Officer Elizabeth Wessels-Martin.
Wessels-Martin said Krupski's handyman help at the shelters and getting survivors moved is immensely appreciated by the organization. He's been helping for more than two decades and embodies Nolen C. Allen, the man the award was named after.
When Allen started volunteering for the center, his first order of business was making sure every family had a microwave to use in their unit at the shelter.
It's important for men to be in these roles, she said, and The Center is always looking for volunteers.
The Southern Indiana location in Clarksville now offers community-based and mobile services. She said that means help can go to survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence where they are.
The organization previously operated out of New Albany and had a shelter in Southern Indiana.
During the COVID-19 pandemic there's been an increased need for people who are dealing with domestic violence and sexual assault. The Center offers a staffed, 24/7 hotline, counseling, groups and more for people in need.
Tickets are still available on The Center's website for the event. Funds raised will be used to help provide services like advocacy, education and prevention programs to clients. More than 8,000 people use these programs each year. They can be purchased at www.TheCenterOnline.org/Coss
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.