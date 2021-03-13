FLOYD COUNTY — A Southern Indiana man is featured as a home expert in episodes of two local television programs.
Floyds Knobs resident John Burgin, owner of BK Plumbing Supplies in Louisville, is featured on upcoming episodes of “My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell” and “Behind the Build.”
He is featured in several episodes in the current seasons of each show, including an episode of “My Southern Home” at 10 a.m. this Sunday on WBKI-CW 58.
Burgin will also be featured at 10:30 a.m. March 21 on “Behind the Build,” also airing on WBKI-CW 58.
The two shows air in both the Louisville and Nashville areas.
The episode airing Sunday features a New Albany home, one of several Southern Indiana homes that are featured in “My Southern Home,” according to Burgin.
In the shows, Burgin advises homeowners on topics related to remodeling or building houses, whether it’s advice on faucets or water heaters.
For Burgin, working on the shows provides opportunities to bring more attention to his local business, which he runs with his family. BK Plumbing Supplies opened six years ago.
He said his wholesale business opened up “against all odds,” noting that there is a trend over the past 10 years of larger companies buying up smaller companies.
“It gives you a chance to show your shop to people who normally would probably not see it,” he said.
He enjoys educating homeowners on the show.
Burgin worked with Greenwell, executive producer of both “My Southern Home” and “Behind the Build.”
“The goal of “My Southern Home” and “Behind the Build” is to educate and inspire homeowners to create dream spaces in existing homes or build custom homes, whether remodeling or building from the ground up,” she said.
Greenwell said she loves featuring family businesses such as John’s.
“Their goal is to help people with their passions, whatever industry they’re in, and it comes across working with John,” she said. “He cares about the industry, and he’s knowledgeable about the industry, and that comes across every time I work with him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.