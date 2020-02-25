FLOYDS KNOBS — A Floyds Knobs teenager is representing Indiana after winning a statewide pageant.
Ashtyn Houglin, a junior at Floyd Central High School, was named USA National Miss Cardinal State 2020 at a Feb. 16 ceremony in Zionsville, and she will compete in the USA National Miss pageant from June 28 to July 4 in Orlando for a chance to win the national title.
Houglin, 18, has competed in pageants since age 13 — she was Miss Floyd County 4-H Princess in 2017, and she was USA National Miss Floyd County Indiana Teen 2020. It was a long, exhausting process to compete in the statewide pageant, she said, and she participated in an interview with a panel of judges, a runway contest, evening gown contest and various other contests. She was also the winner for the role model award.
"My favorite part was the friendships I made," she said. "I went in not knowing anyone, and I came out having a lot of friends."
To prepare for the national competition, she is working on skills such as interviewing, and as Miss Cardinal State, she is promoting her platform, "Love Like Calla: Look Out for the Left Out," to support a ministry started in honor of Calla Woods, a local 9-year-old who died from a rare brain cancer in 2019. She will also advocate for Crown CARES, an anti-bullying program that partners with the USA National Miss Pageant.
"I talk about [Calla] and how she was always spreading her word and her love and making sure everyone wasn't left out," Houglin said. "Since this is all based on Crown CARES, which is against bullying in schools, and she would always be there for people, I want to go out in schools and talk to others about how it is not OK to leave others out."
She hopes to pursue a degree in biology at college, and she is interested in marine biology and wildlife biology. She is a varsity cheerleader, peer tutor and JROTC member at Floyd Central.
She looks forward to competing for the national title and having the opportunity to meet people from across the country.
Houglin's mother, Kelli Whaley, was excited to see her daughter's journey in various pageants result in a statewide title.
"For her to be named and to win something like this, it's great — the opportunities that she's going to get with this, and the life skills that she'll need to be a successful adult — it's great," she said.
As Miss Floyd County and Miss Cardinal State, community service also plays a major role. She has volunteered with local food pantries and Exit 0, a local organization that supports the homeless in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
For Houglin, the pageant has been a way to spread a message of positivity.
"When people ask me, 'oh you do pageants,' they think it's a beauty pageant, and it's not necessarily a beauty pageant, it's more of a pageant to go out there with a platform, and you talk about the platform to let people know the [message] we want to get out there."
