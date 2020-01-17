FLOYDS KNOBS — A 65-year-old woman died Thursday night in a house fire in Floyds Knobs.
Firefighters were called to 3012 Evanna Court around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home. As they searched the home they found the woman, and a dog that was deceased. The woman was taken to Baptist Health Floyd where she later died.
Firefighters had the fire under control around 7:45 p.m. according to Sgt. Ryan Houchen with the Lafayette Township Fire Department.
The name of the woman has not yet been released. About 20 firefighters responded from several different agencies.
The fire is still under investigation according to Houchen.
This story will be updated.
