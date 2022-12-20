According to the U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report by the CDC, last updated Dec. 16, high numbers nationally seem to be tapering off in some areas—though the Indiana Department of Health’s Influenza Dashboard, also updated Dec. 16, describes the Hoosier state’s levels as “very high.”
Indiana has seen 48 flu-related deaths this year. Nationally, the CDC reported that 15 million people have become ill with the flu, 150,000 have been hospitalized and 9,300 have died.
“Hospitalizations for flu continue to be the highest we have seen at this time of year in a decade,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told USA Today at the start of December.
Likely to blame, as usual, is the pandemic, which kept people more isolated, less exposed to the annual flu, and thus less immune. Additionally, only about half of Americans got the flu vaccine this year. In Indiana, the number stands at 50.4%.
Symptoms of the flu from the CDC include:
Fever
Chills
Cough
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle or body aches
Headaches
Fatigue
Vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children than adults
If you feel that you are having flu symptoms and want to seek help, it is recommended that you go to an urgent care near you. It was reported on Dec. 5 that Indiana hospitals had started to restrict hospital visitors due to the rise in Indiana flu cases. These new restrictions included no visitors with flu symptoms, no visitors under the age of 18 and others in limited numbers, masks required for all visitors, and more.
Who is at higher risk of getting flu?
Following is a list from the CDC of all the health and age factors that are known to increase a person’s risk of getting serious flu complications:
Adults 65 years and older
Children younger than 2 years old
Asthma
Neurologic and neurodevelopment conditions
Blood disorders (such as sickle cell disease)
Chronic lung disease (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD] and cystic fibrosis)
Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes mellitus)
Heart disease (such as congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease)
Kidney diseases
Liver disorders
Metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders)
People who are obese with a body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher
People younger than 19 years old on long-term aspirin- or salicylate-containing medications.
People with a weakened immune system due to disease (such as people with HIV or AIDS, or some cancers such as leukemia) or medications (such as those receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment for cancer, or persons with chronic conditions requiring chronic corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system)
People who have had a stroke
Other people at higher risk from flu:
Pregnant people and people up to 2 weeks after the end of pregnancy
People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
People from certain racial and ethnic minority groups are at increased risk for hospitalization with flu, including non-Hispanic Black persons, Hispanic or Latino persons, and American Indian or Alaska Native persons
Although all children younger than 5 years old are considered at higher risk of serious flu complications, the highest risk is for those younger than 2 years old, with the highest hospitalization and death rates among infants younger than 6 months old.
