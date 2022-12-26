Weather Alert

...Light Snow Showers and Freezing Drizzle Potential Tonight... A weakening band of snow showers is forecast to move into the region this evening. Snowfall amounts should be just a light dusting, with most locations under half an inch. Later tonight, though the snow threat will end, patches of freezing drizzle could develop. Should the drizzle become heavy enough, expect slick spots to develop again on area roadways. This drizzle will be tough to spot on radar, so make sure and check road conditions before heading out overnight and even with the morning commute Tuesday.