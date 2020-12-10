NEW ALBANY — A New Albany manufacturing plant has ramped up production of coolers for storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Foam Fabricators, an Arizona-based company with a plant at 950 Progress Boulevard, is making coolers that will be used nationwide for the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, according to Michael Hays, the company’s vice president.
To keep up with demand, the company, as a whole and at the New Albany facility, has increased staffing by 20% to meet demand for the coolers. The project has involved both hiring more people and adding more hours per month, Hays said.
“We have definitely added a significant headcount in New Albany,” he said.
The company has a comprehensive plan to meet the manufacturing demand for molded expanded polystyrene containers, or insulated containers with high-quality temperature control needed for storage and distribution of the vaccines.
Besides New Albany, the plan includes 11 other advanced manufacturing facilities.
Foam Fabricators also assisted the nationwide distribution of vaccines during the H1N1 virus outbreak in 2009. Hays said Foam Fabricators is the only company in the nation making the type of coolers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines.
“These coolers are existing products that are being repurposed for the COVID vaccine,” he said. “They provide both cushioning and thermal protection for the vaccines.”
Hays said Foam Fabricators started working on the plan in July, and the plants went into production in mid-October. The coolers are shipped to a distribution center to be used for the vaccines.
The company is “proud and happy” to be part of the effort to distribute vaccines, Hays said.
“It’s a nationwide program addressing the health needs of a lot of vulnerable people,” he said. “Our whole team is happy to be part of that.”
Foam Fabricators is owned by Compassed Diversified, which has helped expand the business since acquiring the manufacturer in 2018. In a Dec. 8 news release, Compassed Diversified CEO Elias Sabo provided a statement about Foam Fabricators’ involvement with vaccine distribution.
“With its extensive national footprint, decades of experience and deep expertise, Foam Fabricators is one of the few [molded expanded polystyrene] suppliers in the U.S. that is equipped to overcome the significant logistical challenges of the vaccine’s distribution, which include unprecedented demand, quick turnaround and high-quality specifications for packaging,” he said.
