JEFFERSONVILLE — No one’s wondering what’s for lunch at the Cooking Matters class at the Center for Lay Ministries.
That’s because everyone who’s part of it is busy cutting carrots, chopping cabbage and stirring the chicken thighs on the stove for meal that’s being prepared.
The Center for Lay Ministries is working with Dare to Care Food Bank and the Clark County Purdue Extension for the six-week class in which 14 people are learning more about cooking healthy meals, nutrition and fitness.
“I wanted to learn the techniques that I could transfer to my son, who has autism, so that he could cook his own meals down the road as he gets older,” said Penny Colvin, who said she found out about the program online and signed up with a friend. “So we take the recipes home, they us us the food to cook it and we get home to teach our kids and our husbands.”
Colvin is working with the group to make cranberry walnut salad, chicken with apples and raisins and a yogurt parfait. All of the meals made over the six-week course have healthy ingredients and take less than an hour from start to finish.
“It’s combinations I never thought of, when we had fish (one week) my go-to is rice and a vegetable, and then last week we had mango salsa and a corn and black-eyed-pea salad,” she said. “And when you get done eating, you felt lighter and weren’t weighed down by the rice, potato or pasta that normally accompanies those meals.”
Making healthier choices and learning about new ways to serve foods is part of the goal of the program. Participants also get a full set of new groceries with all of the ingredients for the meals to take home with them and try with their families.
Dare to Care Food Bank’s Nutrition Programs Coordinator Sarah Fulton said the program has been around for more than a decade. Typically programs are open to people who are low income, however this cooking class is open to anyone who’s interested.
She said it’s showing participants that healthy eating can taste good and doesn’t have to be boring.
“Just by providing this education around cooking is really what we are trying to do,” Fulton said. “And also to teach people that eating healthy is fun and is not as bad as it could be. Some participants say they’ve formed a sense of community, some have said I’ve learned how to cook and that’s not something I’ve been able to do before.”
Chef Jonn Frey, who previously owned the Inn on Spring in Jeffersonville, teaches the class.
“I was approached years ago; it’s been an ongoing thing for a number of years,” he said. “The way the program has been set up from the very beginning, I think it’s extremely viable and extremely important. It works well with the see it, make it, take it home and make it again approach.”
After the group is done cooking they head over to learn about nutrition.
Micki Byrd, a nutrition educator with the Clark County Purdue Extension, teaches those classes.
She said they focus on the importance of healthy eating and physical activity.
“Today we are talking about how much sugar is in different foods, talk about fruits and vegetables, a lot about food safety, grocery shopping,” she said. “We just try to cover our bases.”
She said anyone concerned with nutrition should contact their local Purdue Extension.
“The thing is to eat a variety of food, with lots of color, low in sugar, low in salt, low in fat and to be physically active,” Byrd said.
