NEW ALBANY — For months, volunteers with We the People of New Albany have been offering weekly home-cooked meals to the city's homeless community, but starting this weekend, there will be some major changes.
The volunteer-run group, which offers meals from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. each Sunday in New Albany's Bicknell Park, will now serve pre-packaged food instead of home-cooked meals so it can be in compliance with the Floyd County Health Department. The group was recently informed by the health department that it can no longer continue serving meals prepared in the volunteers' homes due to the large amount of meals being provided to the homeless community.
Kim Payne, founder and organizer of We the People of New Albany, said the group serves about 50 to 70 people per week at Bicknell Park, located at 315 Silver St. The decision to switch to non-perishable food was announced at Sunday's picnic.
Marcy Garcia, one of the group's organizers, said it was heartbreaking to see the reaction to the announcement.
"We actually had some of homeless friends who were crying, they were upset," she said. "They were not happy with the fact that we are not going to be able to serve them a hot meal. The volunteers were mad, some of them were upset, some of them were understanding — for the most part, I think all of them were understanding, but they're not in agreement with what's going on."
The group is now seeking donations of non-perishable, pre-packaged foods with long shelf lives. They are accepting individually-wrapped snacks such as chips, Little Debbie snacks, crackers, granola bars and jerky; potted meats such tuna, Spam and Vienna sausages; microwaveable meals such as ravioli, beef stew, instant oatmeal and macaroni-and-cheese cups; and canned goods.
All pre-packaged items must be individually-wrapped and at room temperature when purchased and brought to the park, according to Garcia. Items can be dropped off at Bicknell Park during the weekly picnic, or people can contact volunteers at wethepeopleofnewalbany@gmail.com to find another time to drop off donations.
The group qualifies under Indiana regulations for food preparation due to the large amount of meals being prepared at individual homes, according to Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris. The group's second option would be to cook the meals in a health department-approved kitchen.
New Albany Township Trustee David Brewer is in the process of looking for a facility near Bicknell Park that We the People of New Albany could potentially use, he said, but the group is not currently pursuing that option. As of right now, We the People of New Albany plans to stick with the pre-packaged food option.
"The [health department] is in agreement in allowing that," Garcia said. "Honestly, I think the health department believes it is a long-term fix, but we personally are discussing other options, though I don't really want to mention those options at those point...There are other options being discussed with David Brewer, the trustee, and we've had other people reach out to us with different options, but for the time being, we have agreed with the health department that this is what we're going to do. And if they think this is a permanent solution, I would say as of right now, that's the solution."
For Payne and Garcia, their work with We the People of New Albany isn't just about providing meals to those in need.
"It ain't about the meal — it's about building the trust and the love and to form your own family," Payne said. "If I could adopt them all and say they were mine and Marcy's children, by heck I'd do it. These people become your family. I don't call them homeless — I call them less fortunate."
The weekly meals are a "stepping stone" to help homeless people get the help they need, Garcia said, and they told them that they would be there to provide some type of food no matter what. Payne said they intend to stay in Bicknell Park.
"They depend on us," Garcia said. "They depend on the meal every Sunday, but we use the meal to gain their trust, to build those relationships in the hopes of ultimately being able to get them off the street, get them the resources they need — counseling, rehab, therapy, whatever it might be."
Garcia and Payne are both frustrated that they can no longer provide hot meals for New Albany's homeless community.
"We're trying to meet people where they are in life, be a friendly face, offer a little hope, offer a little help, offer a little compassion and be that shoulder they can lean on," Garcia said. "And it's really sad that the Floyd County Health Department will not allow a hot meal to be served."
