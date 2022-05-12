ServSafe food safety training and exam will be held on Monday, May 23, at the Purdue Extension Office in Floyd County.
Check-in time is 8:30 a.m. for the training and the exam will follow the training at approximately 5 p.m. Registration deadline is May 16.
Register and get more information at this link: https://cvent.me/geRKm8 or call the Floyd County Extension Office 812-948-5470. A signed photo ID, like a driver’s license, is required to take the exam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.