Floyd County has been notified that it will be awarded $78,939 in Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Management Agency (FEMA), as appropriated by Congress.
This funding is broken down by two phases. Floyd County was awarded $19,297 for Phase 39 and $59,642 in ARPA-R funds, which are to be used specifically toward individuals impacted by the pandemic. Applicants can apply for one or both of the phases listed.
A local board will determine the amount spent on food, rent, or utilities for each agency that is approved. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.
Agency eligibility requirements under the terms of the grant from the National board are as follows 1) be private voluntary non-profit or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Nonprofit organizations, faith based or public agencies interested in applying for Phase 39 and/ or Phase ARPA-R may contact Erin Goodlett, Board Chair: 812-941-7009 or egoodlett@stecharities.org for an application and requirements.
The deadline for applications to be received is Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
