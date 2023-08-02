Cool cars, tasty eats, and live music from The Rumors make up the City of Charlestown’s inaugural Food Truck Challenge.
Mark your calendar now for Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Charlestown City Square, the place for food smells as food trucks compete for a custom championship belt and magnet to display on their truck.
Some of the best food trucks will be competing, with several having ties to Charlestown. Big Nita’s Cheesecake began in Charlestown as a cheesecake truck in the fall of 2021 and has rapidly grown to include a brick and mortar location in Louisville. Among the additional Charlestown locals competing and serving food will be tasty barbecue from Mars Concessions Smokehouse N Grill and New Orleans-style sno-balls from Yello Sno.
Joining the competition will be event co-organizer Justin D’Agostino, owner of the Café Lomez, offering delicious beignets and coffee options. Based in Scottsburg, SpudBank is a favorite in Charlestown, offering yummy loaded potatoes.
Each truck will have scorecards to hand out to people purchasing food or drinks. They’ll be grading trucks on their theme, taste, customer service, pricing, and overall menu options. The truck with the highest average score will be the winner. For each scorecard submitted, tastetesters will be entered for a chance to win a gift card to spend with the vendors.
The car show cruise-in host is the Backyard Classics. Cars can arrive (no fee) starting at 5 p.m.
Food trucks will open their windows at 6 p.m. with music by The Rumors taking place from 6:30 to 8:30.
