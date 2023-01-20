SOUTHERN INDIANA — Dare to Care Foodbank is hosting a film screening featuring a documentary about hunger in Indiana.
The nonprofit will show the film "The Working Hungry" at IU Southeast on March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be a discussion after the film.
"We serve five (Southern Indiana) counties," said Dare to Care Director of Communications Alexus Richardson. "Food insecurity affects everyone and we are just thinking about how we can be a better neighbor to those we serve."
There will be a panel discussion after the film with speakers who focus on reducing hunger in the area.
The panel consists of Emily Bryant from Feeding Southern Indiana’s Hungry; Vincent James, Dare to Care’s CEO; IU Bloomington professor Julia Valliant, who has done extensive research on Southern Indiana’s farm to health initiative, and IUS professor Karen Richie, who is researching food insecurity.
Richardson said Dare to Care operates mobile pantries in Southern Indiana and has other pantries as well. The goal is to advocate for people so they can come out of poverty.
The event will be at the Ogle Theater at IUS and tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-working-hungry-film-screening-tickets-514909457047
Richardson said food need is increasing in the area.
"We held an event at the New Albany library and heard from pantry leaders," she said. "They're seeing people visit the pantry they haven't seen in years, that's sad and not in any way what we want. Inflation (is hurting people) and pandemic-era benefits are ending. At the same time they need them, they're losing those benefits and prices are going up."
