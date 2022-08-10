Bring your appetite, kids, friends, and family to Foodie Fest presented by World of Foodies!
The event will be from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at The Depot, hosted by Upland (628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville). Foodie Fest is free for all ages. Enjoy live performances by Butch Rice, The Get Down, and The Jesse Lee’s! Upland Brewery will provide beer and other alcoholic beverages for purchase. The event also includes a local vendor fair.
“After losing loved ones and overcoming social anxiety due to the global pandemic, we wanted to establish a brand that will embrace everyone. Life is too short. Foodie Fest is a place where it is OK to try new food, enjoy live entertainment and celebrate life together” said Deja Downey, Chief Communications Officer of World of Foodies.
World of Foodies, LLC is a company curating a series of food festivals to bring foodies of all ages together. During the global pandemic, the owners of World of Foodies, LLC — Kris Melson, Charles Hurt, and Deja Downey — came together to change the world.
In a worldwide effort, they said, we want to build stronger families, better relationships, and fun for all. Our company’s core values are to create opportunities for food vendors, empower foodies to step out of their comfort zones, and celebrate life together. The company has a combined community of more than 46,000 people in the surrounding states with access to food vendors around the east coast.
This event will also include volunteering efforts for B.A.Y.A (Beautiful as you are) a Southern Indiana based non-profit that helps young girls increase their self-esteem and character building.
Food trucks and vendors to be in attendance include: Big Nita’s Cheesecakes, Auntiesoulfood, Chicago Jerk Tacos, Gores Smokeout, American Stadium Smokehouse, Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy, Poppin’ Flavors Popcorn, Snow Queen, B.A.Y.A. Cover Me in Chocolate and more.
Foodie Fest also features a friendly competition for bloggers in attendance who share a reel on social media using #Foodiesunites and #worldoffoodies. The most-viewed reel that uses the event hashtags will win $100 gift card. The winner will be announced at the event at 6:50 p.m.
For more information on the event, contact Deja Downey, Chief Communications Officer at World of Foodies at d.deja@worldoffoodies.com or go to www.worldoffoodies.com.
