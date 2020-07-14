SELLERSBURG — The football team’s practice field sat empty at Silver Creek High School Tuesday evening.
The only thing interrupting the sight of the pristine green grass was a blue blocking sled.
The sled, like the rest of the field, was unused after Silver Creek suspended its football activities for the rest of the week following a positive COVID-19 test by one of its players. Initially, Dragons head coach Dave Papenhaus said his team would return to practice Tuesday, but then announced Monday night that the team would take the rest of the week off.
“I thought, ‘Let’s give it a little bit of time and see if there are any directives that come out,’” Papenhaus said. “I think the governor is supposed to talk (Wednesday); we’ll see what he says.
“Nobody wants to have a season more than me, but I don’t want to rush into anything. I think we’ll get there if we’re patient.”
Silver Creek, however, isn’t the only local football team feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris confirmed Tuesday that a player at a Floyd County high school had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Transmission risk to other players was low,” said Harris, who declined to say which school the player attends.
The player will quarantine at home for about 10 more days at least, according to Harris.
“We were able to get word out to the coaching staff and parents that it was a low-risk exposure,” he said.
A little more than a mile away from Silver Creek, football workouts continued Tuesday evening at Rock Creek Community Academy.
“I knew it would be just a matter of time,” said Lions head coach Josh Caldwell, when asked about recent positive tests in the area. “We knew there would be positives somewhere, sometime and now it’s just, how do we get through those?”
Rock Creek players went through team stretches while socially-distanced before breaking up into smaller groups for drills Tuesday.
“Luckily we’re a smaller team,” said Caldwell, whose team competes in Class A, Indiana’s smallest classification. “With us being smaller we have two groups of 12 usually, including coaches. We’re actually considering making that smaller just so we can kind of mitigate a little bit more if we need to, maybe have three groups of eight, three groups of nine, or something like that if we get to those numbers, which I do think we’ll get to those numbers once school starts.
“It’s all about keeping them separate. It’s hard with teenagers. They haven’t seen these guys in a few months, some of them play AAU (basket) ball and so they’ve been all around and they’re like, ‘I don’t understand why I’ve got to stay separate from this guy or that guy,’ but you’ve just got to do the best you can with it.”
Nearby, Caldwell’s son, Ethan, practiced with the middle school team. The elder Caldwell said he didn’t have any reservations about his son taking part in football or any other sport.
“He’s actually asthmatic, but I feel like we just can’t protect him forever,” Coach Caldwell said. “I was very worried about it at the beginning of March, when all of this stuff started happening, because we just didn’t know enough about it. Now I feel like there’s enough information out there where we can do the best we can to protect him.
“In my opinion you can’t protect everybody 100%. We don’t want anything to happen, but if something happens I think the health department, and everything, has it under control now where I feel OK with it. Now if you would’ve asked me back in March we wouldn’t be out here right now, that’s a 100% fact. But now I feel there’s just more information out there now.”
Although, Silver Creek’s Coach Papenhaus said, it seems to change daily.
“We’re really in unchartered waters,” the Silver Creek coach said. “We’re just trying to do what’s right for the kids and the community. It’s tough because there’s nobody to call and ask.”
“We’re going to take a look at it. I’m going to meet with [Silver Creek athletic director] Mr. [John] Dablow [Wednesday] and we’ll look at the plan moving forward. We just have to keep the health and safety of the kids, and the community, at heart. … It’s all very fluid. We’re going to get back at it as soon as we think we can safely.”
