NEW ALBANY — After a domestic rabbit was found wandering the streets of New Albany, the New Albany Floyd County Animal Control & Shelter is hoping to find the right home for its furry friend.
Earlier this month, Krueger the rabbit was found in the area around Charlestown Road and Silver Street, and he was brought to the shelter on Oct. 9 by a New Albany resident, according to Carrie Mooser, an animal control coordinator at the shelter.
“We had probably two or three rabbits over the last 15 years found just out on the streets, and they’re obviously someone’s pets, not just a wild rabbit,” she said. “It’s not that common, but we have had them before.”
The rabbit’s adoption fee would usually be $10, but the animal shelter is offering free adoptions for Krueger and the other animals until the end of the month, according to David Hall, the shelter’s director. The name “Krueger” was taken from the character Freddy Krueger of “Nightmare on Elm Street” due to the rabbit’s long nails, he said. But the animal is much cuter than his terrifying namesake.
While shelter workers aren’t sure how old the 7-pound rabbit is, he’s energetic and he shows lots of interest in the “goings on” of the animal shelter, Hall said. The rabbit loves eating veggies and hay, and although he can be difficult to take out of his cage, he enjoys interaction and allows people to hold and cuddle him.
Krueger probably wouldn’t be the best pet, though, for someone without prior experience caring for rabbits, Hall said.
The rabbit, though, is clearly used to being around people, Mooser said. “He doesn’t like to be picked up, but once you pick him up, he’s all right,” she said.
It’s usually difficult to find homes for rabbits, according to Mooser. They typically stay in the shelter for at least a couple weeks — and sometimes up to a month or two — before they are adopted. The shelter has been posting about Krueger on its Facebook page to get the word out.
Many people don’t understand the commitment involved in caring for a pet rabbit, and she emphasizes that they need interaction and exercise.
“I think a lot of people, once they have a rabbit, they realize that they are a long-term animal — rabbits can live 10 years or more, and it’s not just putting food in it and that’s all you do,” she said. “They require interaction, very similar to a dog or a cat. They are a pet.”
Of course, they don’t know whether the rabbit was lost or intentionally let go, but people sometimes let rabbits loose without understanding the different between wild and domestic rabbits, according to the shelter’s staff.
“I think a lot of times people get them and don’t realize how much work goes into it and how destructive they can be without proper care and interaction, so they think, well, I’m just going to turn it loose, because it’s a rabbit, it will be fine,” Mooser said. “They are not wild animals. They don’t know how to defend themselves, they don’t know how to find food or water, so a lot of times, other creatures get them, they get hit by cars, so it’s the lucky ones that somebody finds them or picks them up.”
