CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville-based development firm Form G held a public meeting Thursday evening about a proposed mixed-use property at Eastern Boulevard and I-65, the site of the former America’s Best Inn.
More than 50 people attended the two-hour session in which developers addressed the new project, The Gateway, along with the established Gateway Crossings property and a Form G property in construction, The Bend.
Form G President and CEO Eric Goodman, along with Form G Principal Broker and Vice President Steven Shaffer, gave presentations about all three projects and took questions from people in attendance.
People asked about concerns like parking, traffic increases in the area and how more housing could strain emergency services in the town.
“I’d like thank all of you for making the effort to come out to figure out a little bit about who we are, what we do and our latest proposal, which includes our current and past projects,” Goodman said, adding he was thankful for everyone who showed interest in the project and people who made the meeting possible.
The plan for the new project, The Gateway, is to build a mixed-use development that includes retail, a multi-family building with 200 market-rate units and two-story townhomes with garages. Some of the townhomes would be available for purchase and would provide a buffer between the apartments and existing family homes along Kopp Lane.
On-site amenities like a clubhouse, small dog park and pool are also in the plans. Goodman said a coffee shop and another business have already showed interest in retail space at The Gateway.
Clarksville owns the land the former hotel was on and Form G purchased some surrounding parcels.
Goodman said it’s important for him, as a developer, to provide affordable housing in Southern Indiana and that he thinks Clarksville needs to focus on housing density, since it doesn’t have the land to build outward.
He said residents had voiced concerns about whether there would be greenspace included in the the development. In response, he said the current plan allots for 36% of the property to be greenspace.
During the presentation Goodman also said people had asked why Form G was building apartments as opposed to condominiums. Goodman said condominiums require a downpayment and are more expensive to build, however units at The Gateway would be individually metered, which would allow for condominium sales “if the market changes dramatically” in the future.
He also said he thinks the apartments can increase the quality of life in Clarksville and raise median incomes as more people would move to town.
Goodman said Form G has gotten questions about whether they’d sell the development in the future and although there would be a number of conditions to consider, there are currently no plans to sell.
Clarksville resident Jeffrey Donayel said he thought Goodman and Shaffer worked hard and did a good job addressing questions people had about the project. He said he didn’t feel there was enough communication with residents about previous apartment projects in the town.
“I understand (housing) density is needed, at the same time, apartments and things like that are hard for me to swallow,” Donayel said. “I think the way The Bend came about, with almost no notice in my district where I live, left a bad taste in people’s mouth about this project, unfortunately.”
Donayel said he expressed concerns about The Gateway at a Clarksville Town Council meeting in December, and Goodman approached him afterward. They worked together to get Thursday’s public meeting planned. Form G and Donayel also streamed the meeting on the What’s Happening Clarksville Facebook page.
“Mr. Goodman heard my comments (at the council meeting), he was in the audience and approached me two days after the meeting,” Donayel said. “He didn’t have to do that. I appreciate it. This is the result of that communication.”
Real estate agent and Clarksville native Annette Coxon attended the meeting and said she thinks the project is a good idea, as she gets more clients each year asking her about living in Southern Indiana. She said people could move into the apartments for a year, and see how they like the area, before buying a home.
“I used to never get that, ever, it was more like, ‘I’m not going across the bridge,’” she said. “...But it’s wonderful and I’m encouraged by this; that’s why I came. I wanted to promote them.”
Coxon said she thinks Clarksville is up-and-coming, especially with all of the development planned in the southern end of the town, along with the creation of Origin Park.
“It’s only going to get better,” she said.
