CLARKSVILLE — The availability of residential space is one of the top issues in Southern Indiana, and Clarksville may soon be getting more than 300 additional apartment units to help house those looking for a new place to live.
The Clarksville Town Council approved a rezoning request Tuesday that will further Form G's goal of building a sizable residential complex at 1925 Greentree Blvd. The plan calls for 312 units constructed in six 24-plex buildings, two 30-plex structures, one 48-plex building and one 60-plex structure.
The development will also include a clubhouse, pool, maintenance structure and a garage. It will be called The Bend.
The council's vote followed a Nov. 3 Clarksville Plan Commission public hearing. After the hearing, the commission voted 6-0 to recommend the council OK the rezoning. The town's planning staff also supported approval of the rezoning on the 15.1-acre site.
An exact date for construction hasn't been confirmed, but Form G has obtained most of the approvals needed to build the development.
“They've got development plan approval from the plan commission, and they've got any variances that they need from the board of zoning appeals, so the last thing they will be looking for is any potential redevelopment incentives agreements from the redevelopment commission,” Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said Thursday.
The area for the development is largely vacant aside from a neighboring apartment complex.
In a report, town staff cited the development meets multiple objectives included in Clarksville's long-term planning initiatives.
“This is an underdeveloped blighted property within the Town of Clarksville that has remained vacant and unproductive for over 15 years,” staff wrote in a comprehensive plan analysis, specifically regarding how The Bend meets infill objectives.
“Since the town has limited options for expansion, it must look inward.”
The site is near Parkwood Elementary School. Great Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner submitted a letter to the town stating system officials have met with Form G developers on two different occasions.
“Greater Clark County Schools has no objections to their proposal and look forward to working with the Form G team through the development and construction processes,” Laughner said in the letter.
Baity said that most of the town's newer apartment complexes are filled largely with new residents or people looking to downsize their living spaces from houses. The Bend will help the town attract additional residents, he continued.
“I also think that it will create opportunities for other apartments in the area to reinvest in their properties because they're going to have competition across the road,” Baity said.
