The Carnegie Center for Art and History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, is a contemporary art gallery and history museum that offers a full schedule of changing exhibitions and other educational programs. The Carnegie Center also features the ongoing local history exhibits, Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage: Men and Women of the Underground Railroad and Remembered: the Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols. For more information on exhibits, events, and other programs, go to www.carnegiecenter.org and www.facebook.com/nacarnegie.