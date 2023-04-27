The Carnegie Center for Art and History presents the annual Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie exhibition, featuring art quilts selected by guest jurors Kathleen Loomis, Kate Lydon, and Clara Nartey.
The exhibition opens Thursday, May 11 and continues through July 22. Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie is celebrating 20 years in 2023.
Since its founding in 2004, this exhibition has become one of the premiere exhibitions of contemporary art quilts in the nation. Form, Not Function is juried each year by a rotating panel of fiber artists and art professionals, who consider the originality, design, technique and craftsmanship of the submitted works. This year, 28 art quilts were selected from 341 works submitted by almost 200 artists from across the United States.
The exhibit will open with a reception on May 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature complimentary wine, appetizers, and live music from the Hunt Butler Jazz Trio. For those unable to attend the opening reception on Thursday, May 11, the award winners will be announced on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the Carnegie Center’s Facebook page.
The 2023 Exhibiting Artists
• Linda Anderson, Eugene, OR
• Deborah Boschert, Lewisville, TX
• Pixeladies (Deb Cashatt and Kris Sazaki), Cameron Park, CA
• Shin-hee Chin, McPherson, KS
• Sandra Palmer Ciolino, Cincinnati, OH
• Linda Colsh, Middletown, MD
• Linda Doucette, Millville, PA
• Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry, Port Townsend, WA
• Jayne Gaskins, Reston, VA
• Kerri Green, Dallas, TX
• Jean Howard, Auxvasse, MO
• Patty Kennedy-Zafred, Murrysville, PA
• Niraja Lorenz, Eugene, OR
• Valerie Maser-Flanagan, Carlisle, MA
• Susie Monday, San Antonio, TX
• Lori Murphy, San Francisco, CA
• Kathy Nida, El Cajon, CA
• Pat Pauly, Rochester, NY
• Eden Quispe, Newton, KS
• Irene Roderick, Austin, TX
• Karen Schulz, Silver Spring, MD
• Victoria Seals, Alpharetta, GA
• Terri Shinn, Snohomish, WA
• Candace Hackett Shively, Fayetteville, GA
• Kelly Spell, Hixson, TN
• Shari Werner, New York, NY
• Kevin Womack, Forest, VA
• Chandra Wu, Seattle, WA
The Jurors
Kathleen Loomis has been making quilts since high school, well before they became popular as an art form. Her work has been seen in major competitions and exhibits in the US, Europe, Asia and South America including four times in Quilt National, where she won the Quilts Japan Prize in 2009. In recent years she has branched out from quilts to mixed media, including collage, 3-D assemblage and hand stitching. She is a member of the artist co-op PYRO Gallery in Louisville.
For 35 years, Kate Lydon was Director of Exhibitions at Contemporary Craft (CC) and oversaw the installation of exhibitions at CC’s main Strip District galleries and at the BNY Mellon satellite gallery in downtown Pittsburgh. Lydon received dual degrees in Art History and French at Denison University in OH and a master’s degree from the Archival, Museum and Editing Program at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Before joining CC, Lydon served as registrar for The Frick Art & Historical Center in Pittsburgh and as exhibitions coordinator at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts. She has been an adjudicator for Best of 2016, Ohio Craft Museum, Columbus, OH (2016); Tranquility and Turmoil Exhibitions, Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc., Hebron, CT (2016); Craft Art Festival, Florida CraftArt, St. Petersburg, FL (2014) and the Tennessee Arts Commission, Individual Artist Fellowship in Craft (2010). Lydon served on the Board of Governors of Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts in Gatlinburg, TN from 2006-16 and the Board of Directors of NCECA as 2018 On-site Liaison-Pittsburgh, PA. She is now a Presidential Appointee for Special Projects on the NCECA Board of Directors.
Clara Nartey is a self-taught mixed media artist, born in Ghana, now living and working in West Haven, Connecticut. Nartey has been featured in multiple publications including a 2020 Artforum critic’s pick. In 2014, she was the recipient of the Joan Coderre Painting Award for Excellence in Color. In 2019, she collaborated with the residents of the city of Milford, CT to create a community art project. Her work has been in traveling exhibitions, group exhibitions and solo shows.
Nartey is an educator, because she believes teaching is her “generosity engine.” It allows her to exponentially share her skills with a lot of people. She’s the creator of training programs like Clarity to Create and Consistent Studio Time.
More information and full juror bios can be found on The Carnegie’s website: https://carnegiecenter.org/
