CHARLESTOWN — Formal charges have been filed against a Charlestown man arrested last week for molestation and possession of child pornography after an investigation by state police.
Justin Freytag, 36, is charged with one level 1 felony and two level 4 felonies for child molestation; a level 4 felony for child exploitation and four level 5 felonies for possession of child pornography. He's been held in Clark County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond since his arrest Nov. 18.
Court records show Indiana State Police received a cyber tip Oct. 15 from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had been picked up through social media app SnapChat. The ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating and secured a warrant Nov. 17, which was executed the next day at Freytag's home on Glendale Drive.
Included in the search was Freytag's cell phone, which he told officers contained 1,000 to 2,000 images and videos of child pornography. He didn't give additional statements to police. After further investigation, police say they now believe two children in the files were local victims younger than 5 who had been filmed with that particular phone in 2018.
Police also believe Freytag was the person filming, after matching a tattoo seen in the clips with his. Parents of the two identified their children by their faces, and confirmed to police circumstances in which it was likely they were in Freytag's presence.
Freytag appeared for an initial hearing Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4. Additional court dates have not yet been set.
