NEW ALBANY — Formal charges have been filed against a Floyds Knobs couple arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine, with one defendant still held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Joshua Croft, 44, and April Louise Gibson, 32, were arrested over the weekend at their Floyds Knobs home after an investigation by the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Squad. Croft remains in Floyd County jail and Gibson was released Monday after paying $1,000 or 10% of her $10,000 court cash bond.
Croft faces 12 charges plus a habitual offender enhancement — a level 2 felony for manufacturing methamphetamine, 10 grams or more; a level 4 felony for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; a level 5 felony for alteration of a firearm’s marks; a level 5 felony for dealing in marijuana with a previous conviction; a level 6 felony for possession of precursor by meth with a prior conviction; two level 6 felonies for neglect of a dependent; a level 6 felony for maintaining a common nuisance; two class A misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance; a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana; and a class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia.
He appeared for an initial hearing Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 and has pretrial conferences set for April 29 and June 24, with a jury trial scheduled for July 19 at 9 a.m.
Gibson is charged with two level 6 felonies for neglect of a dependent; a level 6 felony for maintaining a common nuisance; a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine and a class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia.
Court records show police executed a warrant at the Floyds Knobs residence March 12, where several subjects were initially detained as officers searched the home. Officers reported locating during the investigation marijuana and tools to extract THC butter and wax, a milk jug that appeared to be a recently-constructed red phosphorus methamphetamine lab, Alprazolam pills and methamphetamine and other paraphernalia, some of which was next to a child’s crib. Investigators also found an AR-style rifle with the serial number obliterated. Two children were at the home.
