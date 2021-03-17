Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.