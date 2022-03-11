NEW ALBANY — One thing about professional boxer and entrepreneur George Foreman is he's funny.
Foreman's jokes and witty remarks struck a chord Thursday with the crowd at his speaking engagement at Indiana University Southeast.
He was featured as part of the 2022 First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series this week. It was the first time for the event since the start of the pandemic.
The theme was "The Art of Fighting in Business and Life." Foreman talked about three of the most important things in his life — having principles, fight and convictions.
"When I fought Joe Frazier, I was supposed to stand up and stare him in the eye," Foreman said. "My trainer says, if he looks down, you know you got him. I thought 'Please Frazier, don't look down, you'll see the knees shaking.'"
Foreman ended up defeating Joe Frazier during the fight in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion.
"The time I should've been afraid, I was not," he said. "I started to embrace fear from that night on."
He talked about his match against Muhammad Ali as well, noting that when he flew in yesterday, he noticed the airport was named for his former opponent.
"I beat him up really good, I mean I did," he said about the Rumble in the Jungle fight in 1974 in which he lost the heavyweight title to Ali. "Man, who would want to fight that guy again? I would've never wanted a rematch."
After the fight Ali and Foreman became good friends.
Foreman also talked about his time as an entrepreneur. He said he started out doing commercials for Pepsi and Doritos before considering his own product.
His product, the George Foreman Lean Mean Fat Reducing Grill Machine, came out in 1994. It's sold millions worldwide.
