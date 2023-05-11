CLARK COUNTY – Christopher J. Coyle, a 2022 Democratic candidate for Clark County Clerk, was arrested on Thursday afternoon on three felony charges related to last year’s election.
In November 2022, a formal criminal complaint was filed with Indiana State Police Detective Tim Denby, according to a news release issued by ISP on Thursday. The complainant suggested Coyle had filed a false report with the Clark County Clerk’s Office. It was alleged Coyle both voted and filed to run for a Clark County office while not residing in Clark County as required by law.
As part of the investigation, Denby conducted interviews and reviewed pertinent documentation and information. The investigation was concluded and turned over to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office in March.
As a result of the investigation, Coyle was charged with filing a fraudulent report, a Level 6 Felony, and two counts of voting outside of precinct, each a Level 6 Felony.
Coyle voluntarily surrendered himself to the court on Thursday, according to ISP. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into the Clark County Jail.
Coyle was also the former chair of the Clark County Democratic Party after being selected for the position in 2021. Coyle lost to Republican Ryan Lynch in the 2022 clerk’s race.
