SOUTHERN INDIANA — A crowded Indiana 9th District Republican primary will include a candidate who previously held the Congressional seat.
Jeffersonville businessman Mike Sodrel has entered the race to replace U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who isn't seeking another term this year. Sodrel represented the 9th District in the U.S. House for one term from 2005 to 2007. Sodrel lost in 2008 to Democrat Baron Hill, and then in the 2010 primary to now U.S. Sen. Todd Young.
“Congress is broken. We have more than enough career politicians there already. We need a representative who has the life and business experience needed to stand up for hard working Americans,” Sodrel said in a news release Tuesday.
“Government should not create jobs. Instead, the goal should be for our government to create an environment where small businesses and entrepreneurs are free to innovate, create new private sector jobs, grow our economy, and help our communities thrive.”
Sodrel helped develop and lead Sodrel Truck Lines, Free Enterprise Motor Coach and Sodrel Logistics.
In his statement, Sodrel pointed to a “solidly conservative voting record” while in the U.S. House, backing smaller government, lower taxes and “more liberty for all Americans.”
There are nine candidates running in May's 9th District Republican primary, and three candidates in the Democratic primary.
