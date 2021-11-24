SOUTHERN INDIANA — The former theater director of a local high school has released an album representing his journey as he embarks upon new opportunities.
Robbie Steiner served for nearly a decade as the director of Floyd Central Theatre Arts before departing this year, and last Friday, he released his first album,”Out of Character,” which is a cover album comprised of Broadway show tunes.
For Steiner, this album is a milestone as he moves from the field of theatre education. He plans to pursue a career in the theater industry as a performer and scenic designer.
“This album has kind of been in me for a while — it’s something I’ve been wanting to do but never had the time to do,” he said.
Steiner, who is a tenor, performs songs from Broadway composers such as Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
He collaborated with Scott Bradley, the resident musical director at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, to create the album. Bradley arranged, mixed and produced the tracks. Steiner recorded the album at DSL Studios in Louisville.
“We ended up putting together a list of songs, and I don’t even think I realized at the time how much they really reflected a moment of transition I ended up being in,” Steiner said. “Most of them center around change and growth and kind of exploring something new — that kind of thing. The inspiration of it, I think, was just a little bit deeper than I realized.”
Steiner grew up performing in local theater productions. He graduated from Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville and studied theater and education at Indiana University in Bloomington. He started working at Floyd Central in 2011.
“Really, most of my adult life was focused on theater education and kind of doing everything but performing,” he said. “I directed, produced and/or designed over 50 productions [at Floyd Central].
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Steiner started performing songs from his home, and he shared them to social media in a series he called “COVID Carols.” These songs served as a motivation for him to share his talents.
“At that very dark time, a number of people who were really shut in were looking forward to those every day,” he said. “That was really moving to me, and it helped me realize this is a gift I should be sharing.”
He took a sabbatical from his role at Floyd Central in the 2020-21 school year, and at the end of it, he realized he was ready to “move on and explore new things.” He started working on the album during his period.
He officially left his role as director this year, and Brooklyn Chalfant, who served as interim director during his sabbatical, was appointed this year as the new director of the program.
During Steiner’s time as theater director, the program received many accolades. It was named “Best Theatre School in the Midwest” by Stage Directions Magazine in 2013 and has been recognized by the Educational Theatre Association as one of the top high school theater programs in the country.
The program has also been invited to pilot a number of high school productions, including Disney’s “Newsies,” and productions such as “Newsies” and “42nd Street” were invited to perform on the main stage of the International Thespian Festival.
“I absolutely loved my job at Floyd Central — it was truly a dream job,” Steiner said. “It got to the the point where I had my own learning and growing that I was really craving to do. Personally, I was feeling the need to step away from teaching to be a student of life in a way and also to develop a lot of professional skill in myself that I was developing in other people. So I decided that was the right time.”
Steiner is currently serving as assistant program director of Campo Rancho Framasa, a Catholic camp and retreat center in Brown County. He plans to relocate to New York City in February.
“Unless something pulls me in another direction, I’m going to move to New York and start pounding the pavement,” Steiner said. “I’ll be going to auditions, networking, seeing shows, meeting people and exploring what the opportunities are.”
The first song of the album is “This Is the Moment” from the musical “Jekyll & Hyde,” which sets the tone for the entire album, Steiner said. The song was also released as a single before the release of “Out of Character.”
"The song is very reflective — it’s pensive, but it’s also extremely motivated and driven,” he said. "That’s kind of where I’m at right now — I’m both reflective and driven at the moment,” he said. “I’m looking inward a lot, and I’m really pushing myself forward into territory that’s a little bit scary but also really exciting,” he said.
The album contains a total of 12 tracks. The song “Pink Fish” is the only track on “Out of Character" not from a musical, but it was written by the composer Alan Menken, known for his work on Disney films. The song is about a man who moves to New York City to become an actor.
“It’s kind of about him getting comfortable with the city and himself and with being around people who have totally different world views and experiences than he does,” Steiner said. “It’s a goofy song, but I really like it because it kind of reflects my attitude of wanting to meet all kinds of people and experience different cultures.”
The album is meant to be listened to in order and in its entirety, according to Bradley.
"I really hope that everybody who listens to it listens to it as a full album," he said. "That's how Robbie has conceived it. You can pull one song and listen to it out of order, but the sequence of songs — we see it as a kind of through-line, and we hope everyone can enjoy it that way."
Bradley was instrumental in developing the album, and he brought “a ton of creativity and expertise to it,” Steiner said.
The studio sessions were engineered by Mike Baker of DSL Studios, and a number of local instrumentalists performed on the recording, including Chris Bryant on violin, Jon Silpayamanant on cello, Stacy Simpson on trumpet, Chris Fortner on trombone, Miles Davis on saxophone and clarinet and Michael Vettraino on guitar. Bradley also performed on keyboards.
“Recording something like this, creating something and working with a team of really creative people — it’s a very vulnerable experience, and I’m just so hungry to learn right now. I just really loved that,” Steiner said.
“You go into the recording studio and start singing, and you immediately hear the playback. You realize all the flaws, and you hear everything. What that provides is a really great opportunity to grow. While that could have been very intimidating, I found it very fun. I found I could do this better, let’s fix this. I truly feel like I grew as a vocalist through that experience, so that was great. That meant a lot.”
Bradley has worked with Steiner in the past to help out with musical direction for theater classes and productions at Floyd Central, and he received a call from Steiner after he started the COVID Carols project.
The project continued to grow throughout the process, Bradley said. They were first thinking of creating the album from a home studio, but they eventually expanded it to involve original arrangements, a professional recording studio and in-studio instrumentalists and a studio engineer.
Bradley said the album showcases Steiner's "belief in what he's doing" and his "commitment to expression."
"He made the decision to do this, and there's kind of no turning back," Bradley said. That's part of what being a successful artist is. It's like, 'I'm going to do this, these are my choices, this is how I feel about this, this is my take on a particular song.'"
Steiner notes that his album is dedicated to Debbie Kay Raque, a local performer and vocal instructor who died in January 2020. He started taking voice lessons with her in elementary school.
“I really credit her with being the person that gave me the tools at a young age to do theater and perform,” he said. “She’s been on my mind and heart throughout the entire project, and I hope she is enjoying the music.”
It has been a meaningful experience to share this music, Steiner said.
“When I’m singing, I’m the happiest, and I’m loving life,” he said. “I know music does a similar thing to other people, and I’ve shared songs that mean a lot to me with people who can also find joy and meaning from them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.