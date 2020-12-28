NEW ALBANY — The legacy one leaves behind speaks to the life that was lived, and the example Carolyn Eve set inspired others to follow in her footsteps.
“I learned volunteering was something you did at an early age,” said Eve’s daughter, Sue Terrell.
“She loved her community. It wasn’t just one thing. She kind of hit a whole, wide breadth of community services. Her legacy shows that.”
Eve — a former Floyd County Recorder and Treasurer — died Friday. She was 84.
Her professional career included work as a Realtor and real estate broker. She served as treasurer from 1983 to 1992 and recorder from 1997 to 2000 before retiring.
According to Eve’s obituary, she volunteered for a plethora of organizations including 4-H, Red Cross, March of Dimes, Life Span and Harvest Homecoming.
Eve was a former vice chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party and was a deputy controller in former New Albany Mayor Warren Nash’s administration.
“Carolyn was a remarkable lady who I have been friends with since grade school,” Nash said Monday. “She truly loved New Albany.”
The two also worked together in real estate at Walter B. Smyth & Son. Nash said Eve also worked for the late U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh in the 1970s.
Floyd County Democratic Party chairman Adam Dickey issued a statement Monday morning reflecting on Eve’s contributions.
“Known for her no nonsense can-do attitude, sharp wit, and big heart, Carolyn had a deep passion for her community. Dedicated to providing good service to the citizens of Floyd County, she was also known for her active involvement in several community organizations including 4-H, Red Cross, Harvest Homecoming, and Life Span,” Dickey said.
“A trusted advisor long after leaving public service, Carolyn could be counted on to provide a clear assessment on civic affairs and continued to help party leaders with both recruiting candidates and identifying community issues. She leaves a legacy of profound love for her community second only to the love she shared for her family.”
Former New Albany Mayor Doug England said he was deeply saddened when he heard the news of Eve’s death. He said she was the type of person that everyone loved and respected.
“She loved our community. She wanted to make it better,” England said. “She was a very big asset for me when I ran for office. Her and I got along fantastically and she did a lot to help me stay and get elected mayor.”
Eve’s survivors include her husband, Louis Eve, daughter, Sue Terrell, and son, Karl Eve. Funeral arrangements will be private.
The full obituary for Carolyn Eve is on Page A4 of today’s edition of the News and Tribune.
