FLOYD COUNTY — After an eight-year hiatus, a former Floyd County sheriff has filed for re-election in the position, looking to address police training and issues in the jail.
Democrat Darrell Mills served two consecutive terms as sheriff from 2007 to 2014 and is ready to again offer his 40 years of law enforcement experience to the community, he said.
“I feel healthy and good, and so I still want to serve my community,” Mills said. “I still have the desire to add some things to law enforcement."
Unable to run for a third term as sheriff in 2014 because of state statute for consecutive terms, Mills began working for the U.S. Marshals Service. Mills worked for the federal agency for a couple of years before taking a break and returning part-time.
Mills lost in 2018 to Frank Loop in a bid to regain the sheriff's seat. Loop is unable to seek another term this year after winning the 2014 and 2018 elections.
From his experience, Mills said that he knows that both society and the dynamic in law enforcement are constantly evolving and changing.
“I have the leadership to take the department into the next level that it needs to go for the changes in society that we have,” he said.
A change Mills has noted since he started in the field decades ago is the distrust people have in their police departments. When he first became a police officer, the police were not questioned with protests, he said.
“You gotta be flexible and be able to change and accommodate the society we live in,” Mills said.
Ensuring that the police department is kept up to date with training is one of Mills focuses if he's re-elected as sheriff.
“The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department’s been pretty good about serving the community with no issues,” he said, “To continue to serve as one of the better departments in the state of Indiana we gotta keep the training going, and I know how to keep it going.”
Mills would also work to address issues in the jail, primarily those dealing with substance abuse disorder and other mental health concerns. There are people serving time in jail that Mills said should instead be receiving treatment in an appropriate facility.
“That alleviates burden on the taxpayers of housing inmates, and also…what we’re trying to do is to get the people to the right place to get the right help that they need,” he said.
In order to accomplish this, Mills would like to partner with outside organizations as well as the county’s judges and prosecutors.
Looking back at his time as sheriff, Mills said that he is proud of several accomplishments, including the implementation of the 911 center and helping to modernize the department.
Mills said he recommended a 911 center get put in when he first took over as sheriff, because the one in place was obsolete and in dire need.
This was at a time when there was not an influx of federal funds, Mills noted, “We were pretty strapped on financing and we were pretty strapped for cash on hand…The budgets were extremely tight.”
With a tight budget Mills said he was still able to ensure that the department upgraded to electronic systems.
Using the money the county already has instead of implementing a jail tax is Mills’ preferred course of action when it comes to finances.
“I try to look at what’s available funding wise without going out here raising the taxes,” he said. “There’s a lot of ways that you can cut costs in other areas and funnel the money to where you need it.”
“I made a lot of improvements over my eight years without raising any taxes,” Mills said.
Mills also takes pride in the fact that he received sheriff of the year for the entire state in 2011, and was able to represent Floyd County.
“That was a very humbling experience,” he said.
Mills has been the only candidate to file for the sheriff’s seat on the Democratic ticket for the primary. Republicans Steven Bush and Sam Sarkisian are both running for the same position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.