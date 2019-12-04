JEFFERSONVILLE – Standing in what will soon be the main corridor for the new Franklin Square Elementary, in downtown Jeffersonville, Chad Schenck pointed to the second floor, an area illuminated with daylight from surrounding windows.
“This little opening is where the indoor tube slide will go,” said Schenck, director of transportation and safety for Greater Clark County Schools.
The alternative way to go downstairs is just one of the features of the new building, which will bring together students from Spring Hill and Maple elementaries – both of which have been sold. The new elementary, located on Court Avenue next to the courthouse, is slated to be mostly complete by April and ready for students in the fall.
The $11.5 million construction project brings together 30,000 square feet of new construction with 20,000 square feet of the old, existing buildings. The Nachand Fieldhouse will be used as the school's gym and parts of what was once Jeffersonville High School, built in 1937, is being renovated into tech-savvy elementary classroom space. The original terrazzo floors from JHS are being protected by old carpeting during construction. Those will be polished and brought back to life as the completion nears, Schenck said. Original ceiling beams are shown off in many areas, reinforced to hold extra weight from recently poured concrete flooring on the second floor. Blackened and charred wooden beams that survived a fire in the 1950s can also be seen in what will later become a stairwell. Schenck said everything that has been salvaged was checked for safety and reinforced and updated where necessary.
Many walls are already going up, giving shape to future classrooms and hallways. The rest of the walls surrounding the later added cafeteria are expected to go up soon. The cafeteria was originally going to be in the existing fieldhouse, but since that space will be shared after school hours with the City of Jeffersonville, Schenck said it made sense to create their own space, as to not have to rush with clean up.
Construction is finishing up on the exterior walls, with brick from the 1930s being repaired and one original wall getting reinforced, as it had started to lean inward. Out front of the new building, landscaping is being added, with hopes of new trees and plants blooming come spring. Lines painted along the edge of Court Avenue start to show the path parents will take to drop off their children, who will enter in the fieldhouse in the mornings.
Inside the future kindergarten and preschool classrooms, brightly colored paint already adorns the walls, ready for the ceiling to be installed. The upstairs, which will house the upper fourth and fifth grades, also features a library and STEAM area, which will provide a spot for robotics classes and other science, technology, engineering, art and math activities. The original staircases will remain and be updated to current safety codes and regulations.
Schenck said the rest of the $3.5 million of the total $15 million bond will pay for IT equipment, camera system, furniture and more.
The project is still on time and under budget, he said.
The new school has room for 500 students. With Maple and Spring Hill combined being 325, that leaves room to grow, Schenck said.
Once finished in April, Schenck plans to have a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring the fifth graders from Maple and Spring Hill, whom will not get to attend the new school in the fall due to moving on to middle school. He said more details about that event will be released as the date nears.
