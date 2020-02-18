CLARKSVILLE — Family and friends will gather this week to honor a man who spent much of his nine decades in service to others.
Clay P. Baird, former Indiana Senator, author, veteran, builder and local historian, died Monday at University of Louisville Hospital. He was 94 years old.
Baird graduated from the University of Louisville and served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II before entering the political arena. He served two terms as Indiana Senator for District 46 in the 1980s, and two-and-a-half terms as Clarksville Clerk Treasurer from 1993 to 2003, taking over for Gregg Isgrigg and then winning the two subsequent elections.
But his public service wasn’t limited to these offices; those who knew him said Baird did all he could for his community. He used his tractor to ready Little League fields ahead of games, and stood up for justice through letter writing. He poured a lot of his energy into the youth of Clarksville and Clark County, and invested in their futures. He wanted to help up and coming citizens better themselves as well. He wrote a letter of recommendation for Dr. Kevin Burke, former Clark County health officer, to get into medical school in the 1970s; he followed his studies and attended his graduation reception.
“He was a guy who loved his community,” Burke said. “He loved Clarksville, was sort of a natural born leader. You’d show him a problem ... and he would make efforts to [solve or mitigate] the problem.
“And he was good at inspiring others to join the team and work towards solving the problem or lessening the problem.
James Baird said it was his father’s mastery of the pen to help solve issues that had a big impact on him. He recalled his father writing to the warden of a prison after a young man believed to be wrongfully convicted had been mocked by a judge; he remembered when his father wrote to President Jimmy Carter during the energy crisis that affected his home-building business and subcontractors’ employment, and later visited the president several times at the White House.
“When you have nowhere else to go, you get out your pen,” James Baird said, regarding the lesson he had learned by watching his father. “You keep it one page, you keep it to the point, you be professional, courteous, firm.
“You may get the results, you may not, but you will get an answer even if it’s a ‘no.’”
Erik Baird said he learned from his father the value of manners, of being kind and polite, and how such traits helped foster communication.
“He said the way we communicated in society was having manners,” Erik Baird said. “Always be respectful and listen more than you talk. He was trustworthy, he never said a curse word, he never talked about anybody. He was known for that.”
Baird made his living by building homes, and later got into the oil business. But he found a rich hobby in history, and did what he could to preserve the stories of his area. Clark County Historian Jeanne Burke said he was regarded as sort of an unofficial historian around the Falls of the Ohio area, and had a large collection of artifacts.
He also authored and illustrated two books on the history of the area. “A Journey to the Falls” was published in 1976, and “A Bicentennial Edition of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, 1803-2003,” came out in 2003.
“We’re all grateful that there are people like Clay who were interested in local history and who worked hard to save artifacts that tell the story of the past,” Jeanne Burke said. “It’s important to know.”
Baird was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Juanita. He is survived by his three sons, Clay Baird Jr, James and Erik Baird, and a daughter, Amy Jones Ullrich, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
