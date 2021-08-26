NEW ALBANY — Former Indiana University Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace has died, the university confirmed Thursday.
Wallace began his tenure at IUS July 1, 2014 and stepped down from the position in July citing health concerns.
The university released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
“It is with great regret we announce that former IU Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace passed away due to recently announced health issues.”
Before coming to IU Southeast, he held faculty and administrative positions at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Kennesaw State University, Northwestern State University of Louisiana, Troy University, Clayton State University and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Wallace served in several administrative roles, which prepared him well for leadership of the IU Southeast campus, including as a provost and senior vice chancellor, two deanships of arts and sciences colleges, a directorship of a state’s designated honors college in the liberal arts and sciences, a division head, a director of writing and as a university writing center director.
Born in Northern Ireland, Wallace came to the U.S. to attend Eastern Illinois University on an athletic scholarship. After completing his undergraduate and Master of Arts, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Arts degree in English at Illinois State University.
“I join President Pamela Whitten and our Board of Trustees both in expressing our deep sadness at Ray Wallace’s passing and in sharing our sincere condolences to his family,” said Susan Sciame-Giesecke, IU’s interim executive vice president for university academic affairs. “Chancellor Kathy Girten and I worked closely with Ray for seven years and will miss his friendship, and will always be grateful for his leadership and dedication during his time at IU Southeast.”
During his tenure at IU Southeast:
• Over $12 million in capital improvements were made to the campus.
• The number of new academic programs increased 132%, with an emphasis on online program development.
• The number of graduate students enrolled grew 30% from fall 2014 to fall 2020.
• Several new dining options were added, including a new Subway, which was added in 2016, and a new Papa John’s Pizza, which was added in 2018.
• $5.4 million was raised from 2017 to 2018, making it the second largest fundraising year in campus history.
• IU Southeast’s first-ever internet radio station, Horizon Radio, was launched in 2018.
• Multicultural graduates were recognized at the inaugural Multicultural Graduation Celebration in 2019.
• IU Southeast raised more than $17 million as part of a campaign celebrating IU’s 200th anniversary, surpassing its original goal of $14 million.
Wallace was a proud naturalized U.S. citizen and skilled amateur photographer. His beautiful photographs were featured in local exhibits and in the IU Southeast Alumni Magazine. He loved the IU Southeast community and enjoyed celebrating the accomplishments of the students.
“Ray was a wonderful colleague. I especially loved Ray’s sense of humor, his infectious smile and his good cheer. We shared a love of tea, and I always appreciated the way Ray could pull a tea bag out of his pocket in times of need. I will miss him very much,” said Kathryn Girten, acting chancellor of IU Southeast.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to the Wallace family and acknowledge, with sincere appreciation, his steadfast leadership and commitment to IU Southeast.
A celebration of life will be held in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.