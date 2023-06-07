Former Indiana University Southeast interim chancellor Kelly Ryan has been named president of Eastern Oregon University.
Ryan will officially begin her duties at Eastern Oregon on July 1.
“When we found out over nine months ago that we would need to begin the search for a new president, the undertaking seemed daunting,” said EOU Board Chair Cheryl Martin. “And here we are, ratifying an excellent candidate that will take the baton and with a loyal, hardworking and wonderful team, continue the race to Ascent 2029 – EOU’s strategic plan.”
Ryan held other positions during her time at IU Southeast in New Albany including executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, dean of the school of sciences and coordinator and professor in the department of history.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the Board for their approval and I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in this process,” Ryan said in a news release on being selected as EOU’s new president. “What I saw when I visited was an internal and external community that is dedicated to EOU’s Ascent. I couldn’t help but be swept up in your enthusiasm for EOU and the hard work that’s gone on there and in the community.”
Ryan took over as interim chancellor in July 2022. In February, IU Southeast announced Deborah Ford as the new IU Southeast chancellor.
