JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department is honoring former officer Robert Oliver.
Oliver died Wednesday evening of complications from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash. He was employed with the Louisville Metro Police Department when he died.
JPD said Oliver was hired by its department in June 1996 and worked there until February 2005.
Known as “Rob O”, Oliver led JPD’s Bike Patrol Unit and was a member of its SWAT Team. Oliver rose to the rank of Corporal serving with the department.
Oliver grew up in Jeffersonville and graduated from Jeffersonville High School.
“As recent as last month, he was still involved in training our Honor Guard members and could be seen occasionally attending local youth events,” JPD wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Oliver family, as well as the Louisville Metro Police Department. He will be deeply missed.”
