At the Big Four Station Park on Mulberry Street, a crowd assembled Saturday to celebrate Coach Delores Mullins, who led the Jeffersonville High School girls’ track team to the state championships in both 1975 and 1977.
During her career, she also led her teams to two runner-up state championships, six regional titles, eight sectional titles, and two conference championships.
Mullins was a gym teacher and the coach of the Jeffersonville High School girls’ track and field team from 1967 to 1988. She enjoyed a long career and was well-respected and loved by those with whom she worked, as well as by those whom she taught. In 1997, Mullins was the first female coach to be inducted into the Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame.
Shortly after the ceremony began, the City of Jeffersonville's Parks Director, Paul Northam, told those gathered. “We review each application and select who we put on our wall.”
The Home of the Champions Wall was established in 2015 and honors those who have made a significant impact on the community and the world at large. The process is extremely tedious, and only those who are truly worthy of the honor find themselves with a place on the wall. For those on the selection committee, it is not an easy job.
Northam introduced Mayor Mike Moore.
“I always want people to remember our Jeffersonville history...This wall is special, and we only add honorees every four years.” Moore went on to say what an honor it was to him to be part of the ceremony to honor some fellow alumni from his alma mater.
Another former coach from Jeffersonville High School, Robert Calbert, told the group he "got to work with Ms. Mullins my second year at Jeffersonville High. I offered to give her some coaching advice and help her out…My enjoyment in coaching reached beyond that. For instance, I liked to get my kids scholarships, which is something important for many student athletes...The whole experience was a joy for me.”
Calbert has also had his fair share of coaching success, including coaching five IHSAA State Champion Relay teams — two of which broke national records —and coaching four state record holders. His teams won 13 girls’ track sectionals and eight regionals. His cross-country team won nine sectionals.
When Mayor Moore called Coach Mullins to the podium she told the audience how honored she was to work with such a wonderful group of individuals.
“I loved every minute teaching at the school and helping young athletes achieve victory. I’m also very honored to be part of today’s ceremony. I’m pleased we could gather here again today and catch up on each other’s lives. I am very proud of those I was privileged to work with and all they have accomplished.”
Others came up to the podium to acknowledge and extended their thanks to Mullins for helping them achieve their full potential. Some of those present were members of the 1975 and 1977 track teams. They worked hard for their coach, their school, and themselves to win the championships. Needless to say, they were delighted to share the honor with their former coach.
After the ceremony and the unveiling of the marker, the audience had a chance to talk with and congratulate Mullins as well as the members of the track teams who were present.
“This wall is more than athletes, but this is part of Jeffersonville. As long as I’m around, we are not going to stop honoring deserving candidates of my hometown,” Moore said after the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.