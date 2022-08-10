JEFFERSONVILLE — The former chair of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone’s board of directors continues to fight her 2020 removal from the position.
A lawsuit filed in 2021 in Clark Circuit Court No. 1 by Peggy Hardaway is scheduled for an October jury trial. Hardaway was replaced by Jeffersonville City Councilman Dustin White for alleged just cause, though the council members who supported her removal from the UEZ board declined to publicly justify the move.
Hardaway is calling for White’s appointment to be vacated and for the court to order the city council to reinstall her as chair of the UEZ board.
Urban enterprise zones are established to aid with revitalization of areas with higher-than-average levels of poverty based on federal thresholds. Governing boards are autonomous though members are appointed by the council and mayor.
In December 2020, a majority of the city council voted to remove Hardaway from the board. White made the motion and presented himself as the replacement. White and the five other council members who voted in favor of Hardaway’s removal didn’t provide reasons for the move during the meeting. White also declined to discuss the issue with the News and Tribune.
The council members who voted in favor of the motion did confirm they believed there was just cause for doing so when verbally polled by council attorney Larry Wilder.
In January 2021, Councilman Ron Ellis’ resolution calling for Hardaway to be reinstated died after Wilder said just cause for removing White from the UEZ board would have to be shown. Ellis and Joe Paris were the lone council members to vote against removing Hardaway. Councilman Scott Hawkins wasn’t present for the vote.
Wilder advised council members during the January 2021 meeting not to discuss their reasons for voting to remove Hardaway because of potential litigation. However near the conclusion of the meeting Councilman Donnie Croft seemed to indicate he wasn’t sure why Hardaway had been removed.
Croft, who voted in favor of replacing Hardaway, said during the meeting that he’d been contacted by people asking why she was being replaced, and added “that’s something I couldn’t answer.”
Later that month, state Rep. Rita Fleming — a member of the UEZ board — attempted to have the council members who voted to replace Hardaway explain their decision. Her resolution also died due to a split vote from the UEZ board.
The lawsuit includes the UEZ and council officially, and also individually cites the six council members who voted to remove her — Matt Owen, Steve Webb, Scottie Maples, Bill Burns, White and Croft.
Wilder is representing the council and attorney Les Merkley is representing the UEZ in the case.
Hardaway is represented by Louisville attorney Annie Malka. She states in the lawsuit that no specific cause or causes for removing Hardaway “were ever revealed or explained by any council members during or after” the Dec. 21, 2020 meeting in which the majority of the body voted to replace her with White.
Malka also states in the lawsuit that “there is no history of wrongful conduct, alleged or proven, that would have supported” Hardway’s removal as chair.
