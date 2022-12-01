JEFFERSONVILLE — Peggy Hardaway will return to the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone’s board of directors after a deal was reached this week in her lawsuit against the city council.
Hardaway was removed from the board by the Jeffersonville City Council in 2020 by a 6-2 vote. The council members who voted to take Hardaway off the board didn’t publicly provide reasons for her removal, but said there was “just cause” for the decision.
Councilman Dustin White made the motion to remove Hardaway, and he was appointed as her replacement. Hardaway had replaced White as chair of the board when he resigned in 2019 following a dispute involving arc’s downtown mixed-use development.
Last year, Hardaway filed a lawsuit in Clark County contesting her removal.
The council and Hardaway entered mediation and reached a resolution. She will be reinstated effective Jan. 1, 2023, pending her dropping the lawsuit. The council met Tuesday in executive session and Councilman Bill Burns agreed to resign from the UEZ board to make room for Hardaway, who had previously served as the chair. Her appointment to the board will expire at the end of 2023.
“We’re just happy to put this behind us. We found a resolution that doesn’t cost taxpayers a bunch of money,” Council President Matt Owen said.
Urban enterprise zones are established to aid with revitalization of areas with higher-than-average levels of poverty based on federal thresholds. Governing boards are autonomous though members are appointed by the council and mayor.
Annie Malka is an attorney who represented Hardaway in the case. She said her client is pleased with the outcome, though it took almost 18 months of litigation to reach an agreement.
“My client maintained from day one that there was no cause for her removal,” Malka said. “I know she’s thrilled to be going back and being in a position to serve and keep giving back to the community.”
