LOUISVILLE – A federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Jeffersonville woman with violating an individual’s rights while acting as an officer of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to court documents, Katie R. Crews, 29, has been charged with using a pepper ball gun to fire a pepper ball at an individual, while the individual was standing on private property and not posing a threat to the defendant or others.
The incident took place on June 1, 2020 near David McAtee's BBQ restaurant during a summer that was highlighted by racial justice protests in Louisville following the death of Breonna Taylor.
Newsgathering partner WAVE 3 News reported that Crews said under oath she'd been ordered to help disperse a crowd gathered near the restaurant, firing pepper balls at McAtee's niece because she refused to go back inside the establishment.
Investigators said McAtee was standing in the restaurant's doorway with his niece when she was struck several times with pepper balls. Investigators said he later stepped outside the restaurant and fired a gun twice.
McAtee was shot by a National Guardsman and died from his injuries.
Crews is charged with using unreasonable force. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to a news release.
The FBI and the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit jointly investigated the case through the Louisville Public Corruption Civil Rights Task Force.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda E. Gregory and Civil Rights Trial Attorney Anita Channapati are prosecuting the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.