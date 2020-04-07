NEW ALBANY — Bill Schmidt never stopped serving his community, even after he retired from the New Albany City Council in 2007.
As an active member of the Floyd County Democrat Party, Schmidt and his wife, Anna, helped coordinate application requests from residents to vote absentee. That was no small undertaking.
"Along with his wife he would work tirelessly each election cycle to aid voters unable to travel to the polls on Election Day through the completion of absentee ballot applications," Floyd County Democrat Party Chairman Adam Dickey said. "This was not an easy undertaking. It required countless hours to personally visit and coordinate the application requests with each individual voter and Bill would work to handle several hundred throughout Floyd County. His interest was on one goal — ensuring individuals, regardless of their health or personal situation, were able to cast their ballot."
Schmidt, who served on several boards including being a member of the New Albany City Council for 15 years, died Sunday. He was 94 years old.
Besides the city council, Schmidt also severed several years on the Floyd County Waste Board from 1992 until 2007, the former Horseshoe Foundation Board from 2004 until 2007, New Albany Plan Commission, and also the New Albany Housing Authority Board.
"Bill took his job seriously and he worked hard to serve his constituents," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, who served on the city council with Schmidt, said. "He continued to look for ways to serve New Albany even after he left office. I enjoyed working with Bill."
Schmidt was a veteran of World War II. Besides being involved in politics he also was a member of several organizations and clubs, including the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, VFW and American Legion. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife and two sons, Daniel and Greg, three grandchildren and a sister.
"Bill was a faithful member of our party who deeply cared about his community and, more importantly, its people," Dickey said. "His legacy, as not only a member of the council but also several civic and community boards, is one of steadfast service and devotion."
All services are private with Kraft Funeral Service in charge of arrangements.
