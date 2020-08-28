NEW ALBANY — A man who spent almost two decades in elected office in Floyd County and New Albany died this week.
Former New Albany Mayor Robert L. Real Sr. died Tuesday. He was 94.
According to Real’s obituary, he graduated New Albany High School in 1944, attended Indiana University Southeast and served his country as a U.S. Marine during World War II.
Before serving as mayor, Real, a Republican, was elected to two terms as Floyd County Treasurer, though he left the post after seven years when he won the mayoral race.
Real was elected to two consecutive terms as mayor, serving from 1976 until 1983. He returned to the position after winning a third term in 1988 before retiring in 1991 at the age of 65 after losing his re-election bid to Doug England.
England said even though they were foes in a political race, he always had deep respect for Real.
“I think he always had good intentions for the city. His heart was there and he was a good person,” England said. “I think he will be remembered well by the citizens who knew him.”
One of Real’s passions was softball, which he played and coached until he was 65. It was through the sport that Mayor Jeff Gahan met Real.
Gahan said he played on Real’s softball team as a teenager, and that the former mayor was known for his clutch hitting.
“He loved New Albany and served his city well,” Gahan said. “He was always professional and dedicated to doing his best.”
State Sen. Ron Grooms got to know Real in the early 1980s. Real was the mayor of New Albany when Grooms was first elected to the Jeffersonville City Council.
“He kind of became a mentor — someone I could go to who was familiar with city government outside the realm of Jeffersonville,” Grooms said.
“I found him to be very conservative on fiscal and financial matters but also quite understanding and quite appreciative of the plight of those less fortunate than some others. He always seemed to have a soft spot for donating to almost anything people asked of him.”
Grooms said Real’s love for New Albany and his fiscal management paved the way for some of the city’s developments after he was out of office.
After Real had retired, Grooms said he made sure to stop by his house when he was knocking on doors while running for senate. He said Real always assured him he had his vote, and that meant a lot to him because of his respect for the former mayor.
“He was one of New Albany’s truly good, honest mayors who went to work every day, did his job and treated everybody the same,” Grooms said.
A graveside service for Real was Saturday morning. He is survived by his wife, Inez Jean Hotel Real, two daughters and a son.
