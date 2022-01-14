NEW ALBANY — A longtime local politician died on Wednesday, leaving other members of the community to reflect on his legacy and love for New Albany.
Warren Nash spent much of his life serving the City of New Albany, even after his four-year stint as mayor.
“It’s rare to see someone who dedicated so much of his life to his community. His continual presence brought not only experience and expertise, but was a stabilizing force for good,” Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey said in a news release.
Nash’s presence in the city could be seen in a variety of ways, be it the 12 years he spent as the Floyd County Democratic Party Chair or his involvement in different groups like the New Albany Elks and Rotary clubs and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Before being elected as mayor in 1971, Nash spent time in his first elected position as Floyd County Assessor, starting in 1966.
“I have never met a man more even-tempered. As an official, he used this gift to battle poverty and other complex social issues for decades. He was the first to come to the aid of those in need, and you could count on him to bring compassion to every conflict,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement published on the city’s Facebook page.
Dickey said that Nash was always working to make the city a better place to live, from training police officers to ensuring there was fresh pavement on local streets.
Nash was still acting as the president of the city’s board of public works committee when he died at 85 years old.
Baptist Health spokesperson, and former News and Tribune editor, Chris Morris said that when he covered board of works meetings for the newspaper, he noticed how thorough Nash was in his role.
“[If] you came to the board for a request or something he would make sure that all the t’s were crossed and i’s were dotted. He was thorough. He didn’t take any shortcuts,” he said.
Anyone that spoke about the former mayor made sure to mention how deeply he loved and cared for New Albany.
“More than politics I think Warren cared about the city. It wasn’t always about Democrats or Republicans with Warren, and that’s the same with me. I just want what’s best for the city,” Morris said.
Though Morris remembers passing out flyers in support of Nash after school one day for his father who was involved in politics, it was when he began working for the newspaper in the ‘80s that he really came to know the former mayor.
While he acknowledged that he did not always share political opinions with Nash, Morris said that he always respected Nash because of the way he cared.
“New Albany lost a really, an iconic-type figure, because knew the history of New Albany and he just really cared for the city,” Morris said.
Fellow board of works member Mickey Thompson shared a similar sentiment about his good friend Nash.
“He cared deeply for Family, Friends and New Albany, it gave him great joy seeing New Albany prosper, and he will be sorely missed,” Thompson told the News and Tribune via email.
With his love for the city also came a passion for New Albany High School basketball.
“You could expect him in the stands at a New Albany High School basketball game to cheer on our home team,” Dickey said.
Morris, who spent 12 years covering sports for the News and Tribune, said that he would see Nash when he was covering the games.
“I was lucky enough to call him a friend,” Morris said. “More importantly he was a friend to New Albany, which that’s who really took a hit today, was the city.”
“They lost a real cheerleader in Warren,” he said.
