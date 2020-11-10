JEFFERSONVILLE — Thomas J. Lindley, III, 74, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, died at home on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Tom is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Kathryn Lindley Mason (Kristopher) of Jeffersonville; son William Russell Lindley (Jessica) of Louisville; brother John (Jack) Lindley of Jeffersonville; granddaughter Lindley Anne Mason; as well as several nieces and nephews. Tom is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Ruth, and by his sister, Frances Arnold.
Perfection is elusive. But Tom returning to his hometown to run its newspaper was perfect. The Evening News needed Tom and he needed it. Both became their best.
Tom, a native of Jeffersonville, always knew he wanted to become a journalist. Immediately after graduating from high school, he was covering ball games for The Evening News. Later, after attending Indiana State University, he returned home to edit sports. He then stepped up to the Sunday newspaper in Evansville. Next he continued his career in sports at the Birmingham Post-Herald in Alabama, where he served as editor. Following a stint with the Pittsburgh Press as Sports Editor, his career shifted to coverage of Alabama state government and politics as the Capital Bureau Chief in Montgomery for the Birmingham News. Tom, Janet, Kathryn and Will were well settled in Montgomery, where Tom proved every bit the familiar authority on Alabama politics and government as he had, way back, as an authority on Southern Indiana sports.
With Tom's crucial involvement and Montgomery connections, Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. was formed. Based in Alabama, fueled by public pension funds, the company began to purchase newspapers near and far. Among them was The Evening News. Tom and his beloved hometown paper reunited in 1995.
As publisher, Tom felt a commitment beyond newsroom walls. He helped lead the community — serving on various boards and committees and volunteering with United Way — giving time he didn't have. Of course he also taught struggling reporters, fretted over ever-tightening budgets, consoled newsmakers and subscribers and anyone else who felt wronged. Of course, he could not make everyone happy every time.
He steadfastly stood up for truth, for what was right. That's what the best journalists do. That's what Tom Lindley did.
No one loved Jeffersonville more than Tom. No one cared more how the Jeff High athletic teams fared or how business was at Schimpff's Confectionery. Even as Tom's health declined, he took every opportunity to spend time around Jeffersonville appreciating the immense growth.
Tom was unable to soak up retirement like he deserved. Bad health got in the way and wouldn't leave. He could no longer enjoy his annual visits to the family's precious getaway in Wyoming. Despite his ailing condition, Tom was able to celebrate his two children's weddings and the birth of his first granddaughter. He remained an active board member of Walnut Ridge Cemetery, as well as a regular at Friday lunch with long-time friends.
No matter, Tom believed himself lucky. However, family and friends, newspaper readers and communities, were the lucky ones.
A private graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in Tom's honor to Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc.
— Submitted by E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
