SOUTHERN INDIANA — Former patients of a Clarksville and New Albany urgent care dentist could get some of their money back.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Monday that the state has finalized a $2 million settlement with a ImmediaDent of Indiana P.C. This chain of emergency dental clinics closed in March 2020, when the pandemic started.
At the time, Indiana residents said the services shut down and even though they paid for some procedures, they didn't get them completed.
Rokita's office said the entirety of the multi-million-dollar settlement will go to more than 22,000 Hoosiers who never got the services they paid for.
“A business can’t take people’s payments for anticipated services and then just close their doors,” Attorney General Rokita said. “They’ve got to either provide the promised services or return the customers’ money, and we will do everything possible to hold businesses accountable every single time this happens.”
Anyone who's owed a refund will get a notice in the mail. Former patients will then have to fill out a form in that mail and return.
Refunds not claimed within the allotted time from the settlement will be held at the AG's Unclaimed Property Division.
Former patients complained to the Attorney General's office about ImmediaDent, which is why the state investigated.
Rokita's office said ImmediaDent worked cooperatively with the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.