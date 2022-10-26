Former U.S. President George W. Bush will share the stage with Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, who served in the White House as Bush’s first budget director, for the final Presidential Lecture Series event of Daniels’ tenure at Purdue.
“A Conversation with George W. Bush” — scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, in Elliott Hall of Music — will feature a discussion of leadership in challenging times and the responsibilities of an informed citizenship.
Bush famously nicknamed Daniels “The Blade” for his fiscal prowess when at the Office of Management and Budget. For his Indiana gubernatorial campaign, Daniels used the trademark slogan “My Man Mitch,” in reference to another nickname President Bush gave him while serving in his administration. Daniels’ tenure as president of the university ends later this year.
Reserved-seating tickets for entry will be required, becoming available beginning Nov. 7 at www.purdue.edu/president/lecture-series/.
Individuals will be limited to two general admission tickets each. Tickets will be electronic only and are not transferable. Attendees should plan to bring a photo ID and their mobile ticket for entry. Due to anticipated audience size, guests should arrive early to navigate event parking and entry procedures prior to the lecture.
