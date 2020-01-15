JEFFERSONVILLE — A former Clark County probation officer accused of having sex with two female inmates appeared in court for an initial hearing Wednesday.
Gerald Kopp Jr. 49, is charged with four level 5 felonies for sexual misconduct and four class A misdemeanors for trafficking with an inmate, for what police say was two incidents in October in which he had sex with the two women.
He was arrested Tuesday, shortly after charges were filed and a warrant issued. In an initial hearing first thing Wednesday morning in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, Kopp's bond was set at $10,000 court cash, down from his initial cash-only bond at the time of arrest.
If he makes bond, Kopp will be required to participate in weekly telephonic conferences as part of his pretrial release monitoring.
Kopp, who had been a pretrial services officer and instructor in a culinary program for inmates, came under suspicion in mid December, after jail staff received a letter alleging he had been having sex with two female inmates. He resigned Dec. 30 during an interview with investigators; Kopp was hired in February 2019.
The defendant is represented by Louisville-based attorney Bart MacMahon. He has pretrial conferences set for Feb. 27 and March 26, with a trial scheduled for April 21 at 8:30 a.m.
