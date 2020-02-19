SOUTHERN INDIANA — A former hospice nurse arrested last week in Floyd County for medical fraud now faces a total of 20 charges in three Southern Indiana counties.
Jennifer L. Daniel, 39, who worked as a hospice nurse for Southerncare Hospice in New Albany from September 2018 until her termination in May 2019, was arrested late last week in Floyd County on a warrant for 10 felonies after investigators say she filled multiple prescriptions for hydrocodone for terminally ill patients, without delivering the pain medication. Early this week, another 10 charges were filed in Clark and Scott counties.
Court records from the Floyd County case show that the Indiana Attorney General Medical Fraud Unit began an investigation in May, after receiving a tip from a New Albany pharmacist regarding "concerning narcotic prescriptions" said to have been filled by Daniel for terminally ill patients residing in longterm care facilities.
Daniel's charges are related to 27 prescriptions for seven patients of Riverview Village and Clark Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Clarksville, Green Valley Healthcare in New Albany and Lake Pointe Village in Scottsburg.
Investigation revealed that while protocol was for the patients' medication to go through Omnicare, prescriptions for hydrocodone and Zolpidem, a sedative used for insomnia, were being filled at local grocery and drug store pharmacies.
A contracting physician with Southerncare Hospice told investigators that he would meet bi-weekly with the Southerncare nurses, and that they were responsible for delivering prescriptions written by him to the patients' caregivers or a nurse at a longterm facility. In no cases would it have been allowed for nurses to fill the prescriptions themselves and bring them to the patients, administrators said.
The doctor said that when patients are admitted to hospice care, it is "to provide care and comfort to the terminally ill," which includes the prescribing of narcotics because "the dying process can be painful," according to court records.
However, administrators at the facilities said the patients involved in the cases "had other pain medications prescribed for them and there was no indication that Daniel's diversion of medications resulted in patients experiencing uncontrolled pain," according to court records.
Investigators met with Daniel in August 2019 and court records show she admitted to having the prescriptions filed and keeping the medication; she further said she had forged prescriptions to herself, using the doctor's information.
Daniel was licensed in March 2015 and worked at Southerncare Hospice in New Albany from September 2018 until her termination in May for "not following policy and procedure," according to court records.
Daniel faces five level 5 felonies for interference with medical service and five level 6 felonies for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit in Floyd County; four level 5 felonies for interference with medical services, two level 6 felonies for prescription forgery and three level 6 felonies for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit in Clark County and a level 5 felony for interference with medical services in Scott County.
