SOUTHERN INDIANA — A former hospice nurse who committed medical fraud in multiple Southern Indiana counties has been sentenced, following an investigation by the Indiana Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Jennifer Daniel pleaded guilty this year to eight felonies in Clark and Floyd counties and was sentenced this week to six years in prison with three suspended, followed by three years' home incarceration, according to a news release. Another 11 counts were dropped in Clark, Floyd and Scott counties, per the plea agreement.
She was convicted of seven level 5 felonies for interference with medical services and a level 6 felony for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
The Medical Fraud Control Unit began investigating Daniel in May 2019 after a pharmacist alerted officials to "concerning narcotic prescriptions" said to have been filled by Daniel for terminally ill patients, the News and Tribune previously reported.
The initial charges stemmed from prescriptions filled but not delivered to patients at Riverview Village and Clark Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Clarksville, Green Valley Healthcare in New Albany and Lake Pointe Village in Scottsburg.
“It’s a very cruel and calloused act to deprive terminally ill patients of medications that help them cope with devastating diseases,” Attorney General Curtis Hill said, according to the release. “Unfortunately, we see this wrongdoing committed all too often by individuals selfishly focused on feeding their own drug habits, and we must continue to hold lawbreakers accountable for their actions.”
The News and Tribune previously reported that administrators at the facilities said the patients involved in these cases “had other pain medications prescribed for them and there was no indication that Daniel’s diversion of medications resulted in patients experiencing uncontrolled pain,” according to court records.
Daniel was licensed in March 2015 and worked at Southerncare Hospice in New Albany from September 2018 until her termination in May 2019.
