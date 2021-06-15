NEW ALBANY — A U.S. District Court judge has ordered the former proprietor of Charlestown’s Wildlife in Need to pay nearly $734,000 in attorney’s fees to PETA, which brought the civil case.
In a Monday filing, the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana judge ordered Timothy Stark to pay $733,997.70 to the nonprofit group, which brought the case against Stark in 2017 for allegations that he violated the Endangered Species Act through his showing of Big Cat cubs for admission.
The court previously issued partial summary judgement in PETA’s favor, resulting in the transfer of 25 Big Cats from Wildlife in Need and another facility owned by a partner of Stark’s to approved sanctuaries. The court has also banned Stark and his ex-wife from owning or possessing any Big Cats without court approval.
In April, a state court ruled that Stark cannot own any animals at all — exotic or native — including all mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.
A news release from PETA said the organization is also seeking to collect $19,234.40 in what it says are unpaid fee awards from Stark, for a total of $753,232.
“For years, Tim Stark cruelly tore big-cat cubs away from their mothers, removed their claws, and used them as photo props to make a buck, but now the long arm of the law has caught up with him,” according to the statement. “PETA looks forward to collecting its due and warns other sleazy roadside zoos that they could be next.”
