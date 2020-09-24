NEW ALBANY — The only scheduled forum for the upcoming Floyd County Council and Commissioners races will allow for spectators to attend in-person or virtually.
Rauch Industries is again hosting a candidates forum at its headquarters at 845 Park Place. The event is slated for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed live on Rauch’s Facebook page.
“We’re specific to the council and the commissioners. Those are the ones that directly affect Rauch, so therefore they’re the ones that we concentrate on,” said Joe Spoelker, director of development for Rauch Industries.
As of Thursday, only one of the 10 candidates for the races hadn’t confirmed attendance due to the possibility of a work conflict. If a candidate can’t attend, a representative can speak on the candidate’s behalf.
Each candidate, or a representative, will be given five minutes to speak. Floyd County Republican Party chair Shawn Carruthers and Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey have also been invited to attend, Spoelker said.
The forum will serve two purposes. Candidates will be able to learn about Rauch Industries, as they’ll be given a tour of the facility and have a chance to chat with the organization’s board members prior to the forum. The event will also serve as an opportunity for the public to learn about the candidates.
“It’s just a nice opportunity to get to know these folks a little better,” Spoelker said.
Two of the three commissioners seats are up for election in November. Incumbent Republican Tim Kamer will face Democratic challenger Thomas Lenfert for the District 3 seat. In the District 2 race, Democrat Jeremy Shumate is challenging incumbent Republican John Schellenberger.
The three at-large council slots are up for election.
Incumbents D.M. Bagshaw, a Republican, and Leslie Knable and Brad Striegel, both Democrats, are seeking re-election. They are facing three challengers in Republicans Connie Moon and Douglas Wacker, and Democrat Calle Janson. The three candidates who receive the most votes regardless of party will win seats.
Due to social distancing requirements, Rauch elected to livestream the event. However, in-person attendance will be allowed. To attend the event, you must call 812-945-4063 before Wednesday.
