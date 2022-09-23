NEW ALBANY — An upcoming forum will allow the community to learn more about candidates running for New Albany-Floyd County school board.
The New Albany-Floyd County Education Association is presenting a candidate forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the New Albany High School auditorium for the school board candidates. The event will also be live-streamed and recorded.
Mary Arnold, event organizer and association member, said all NAFCS school board candidates have been invited to the forum via email, mail and Facebook.
There is a large pool of candidates this year as 15 candidates vie for four seats on the NAFCS school board, including two at-large seats and seats for districts 1 and 2. At Wednesday’s event, candidates will be grouped at tables based on the school board race they are seeking.
“That way, people will easily see who’s running against each other,” Arnold said. “And then we have a series of questions that we’ve worked on with both our local association as well as local community groups and parents that came up with the questions together, and we are going to do a round robin set of questions.”
Although the event is presented by the local teacher’s union, it is focused on the broader community, she said.
Arnold said that as she speaks to community members, many want to know what is motivating candidates to run for the non-partisan school board seats.
“I think the main thing that people really want to know is why are you running,” she said. “Like what is your platform, what are your reasons, what do you want to see done, changed or kept the same.”
Eight candidates are running for the two at-large seats, including incumbent Elaine Murphy. Other candidates include Connie Baugh, Brian “BJ” Foster, Tim Harbison, Thad Neafus, Misty Ronau, Kevin S. Skinner and Randall T. “Randy” Stumler.
Four candidates are running for NAFCS District 1, including J.R. Drummond, Stephen Wayne Keenan, Melanie Stumler Northup and Trent Rufing.
Three candidates are running for NAFCS District 2, including incumbent Lee Ann Wiseheart. She is running against candidates Jason Fulton and Ryan Topping.
So far, attempts to reach Skinner have been unsuccessful, according to Arnold. Baugh, Topping and Wiseheart told the association they will not be able to attend Wednesday’s forum.
“I’m hoping everyone else will be able to attend,” she said.
Arnold asks those in attendance to remain respectful during the forum.
“I want this to be respectful, and I want this to be kind,” she said. “I want people to show up, and I want people to listen.”
She encourages community members to stay informed about candidates running in their district.
“I know not all of our thoughts and wants for our school board are going to be the same, but it’s just getting people to talk about it and look things up and to attend forums and to read questionnaires and ask questions,” Arnold said.
