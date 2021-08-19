NEW ALBANY — A family-owned business in downtown New Albany is offering Bob Ross-inspired lessons aimed at teaching people the basics of painting.
Fostered Up Art, located at 37 Bank Street, opened Aug. 7 at Underground Station.
Paul W. Foster is the co-owner and art instructor. He became a certified Ross instructor last year after attending classes at the Bob Ross Art Workshop & Gallery in Florida, which was started by the famous art instructor and TV host.
In the Fostered Up Art classes, participants learn to paint either a Bob Ross work or an original work by Foster. He owns the business with his family, including his wife, daughter and son-in-law.
Foster has love creating art since high school, and even as he pursued various career paths, art has remained a passion.
“Life takes over, and I ended up working just mundane jobs paying the bills,” he said. “About four years ago, my son bought me a Bob Ross class to attend, and I went ahead and went to it, and it’s just like this little spark took off, and I started going to all the classes I could.”
The classes typically last about four hours, depending on the painting. Foster said he is focused on teaching people the fundamental tools of painting versus how to paint a specific artwork.
“I want people to be able to go home and take those techniques and paint their own painting, and not just paint the same painting over and over again because that’s all they learned how to do,” he said. “For me it’s very important that during the class I take the time to show them this is how we’re doing a mountain, this is how we’re doing the trees so that they can use that knowledge over and over again and come up with their own paintings.”
In addition to the art classes, Fostered Up Art sells Foster’s paintings, art supplies and Bob Ross-inspired merchandise.
Foster said he loves leading the classes, and when he isn’t teaching, he will work on one or two paintings until the next class.
“It’s something I enjoy coming to do everyday,” he said. “It’s not a dread like my old job used to be, like oh darn, I have to go to work. I look forward to coming in. If I’m staying late that is also very enjoyable because I know I’m going to have someone there or a couple people or an entire class that I can interact with, I can teach them, we can laugh and have a good time, and for me, that’s what it’s all about.”
Jeff Mayott, Foster’s son-in-law is one of the co-owners of Fostered Up Art. His father-in-law has a knack for teaching, he said.
“If you sit down with him, you would have thought he had been teaching for years,” he said. “He just loves interacting with people and teaching them. If someone is struggling with a tree, he’ll pause. It’s not like follow me and we’ll paint this. He wants to lead but also help you when you need it.”
Both Foster and Mayott are veterans, and the business offers $5-off discounts for veterans, as well as $5 off for one of the veteran’s guests.
Foster served in the U.S. Army National Guard following high school. Mayott served from 2009 to 2013 in the U.S. Marine Corp — he was stationed in California but went to Afghanistan and a few other countries.
Foster said when people come to his classes, he wants them to “just leave everything behind and just enjoy themselves for those three or four hours that we’re here.”
“If the doors are open for a year, if they’re open for five years, if they’re open for 20 years, as long as I can paint and people are coming in, that’s fantastic,” he said.
