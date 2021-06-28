CHARLESTOWN — Founders Week is back in Charlestown, with events underway and several more slated this week in the Clark County city.
Over the weekend, the city hosted a 5K Pirate Dash at Charlestown State Park, the Prince and Princess Pageant and other events.
Founders Week will also feature for the first time a hot air ballon glow and concert, slated for Friday at the old drive-in at Monroe and Market Streets.
The city said in a new release the tethered ballon rides will begin at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It’s an opportunity to sky above Charlestown to see fantastic aerial views of the city. The glow portion of the event will commence at dark, around 10:15 p.m.,” the news release said.
In addition to the balloons, there will be live music entertainment and food vendors. The Mad Taxpayers, a lively band known for rock with a blend of dance, pop and country, will headline the event. The opening act is Dangerous Ally, offering 1970s and 1980s rock mixed with MTV-era tunes.
Parking will be reserved at the Community Presbyterian Church, Pleasant Ridge Elementary and Charlestown High School with golf cart transportation to the event site (no on the street parking at Monroe or Bohart is permitted).
On Tuesday, there will be an opportunity to reflect and learn about the history of Charlestown. A virtual Take a Walk Through History (streamed on the City of Charlestown’s Facebook page) will be a walking tour of Charlestown’s historic buildings. The event begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
The week continues with the Moore Family Ice Cream Social and Gospel Singing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Activities Park.
On Thursday, general knowledge and Charlestown history intellect are tested at Trivia Night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Family Activities Park.
Capping the week is a showing of “The Perfect Game” as part of the Movie in the Greenway Park event Saturday, July 3 with free hot dogs and apple pie on a first-come, first-serve basis. The movie shows at 7 p.m.
For additional information, go to the City of Charlestown social media pages.
